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Millions Will Get AIDS From Vax by Fall – Dr Elizabeth Eads
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242 views • March 24, 2022
Millions Will Get AIDS From Vax by Fall – Dr Elizabeth Eads
Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 25-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads as she continues to highlight the real unreported effects of the CV19 bioweapons and the dangerous lies by Big Pharma the FDA and CDC.
(There is much more cutting edge, frontline medical information in the nearly 53 minute interview 3.22.22.)
To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/
Join Greg Hunter as he talks to 25-year veteran Dr. Elizabeth Eads as she continues to highlight the real unreported effects of the CV19 bioweapons and the dangerous lies by Big Pharma the FDA and CDC.
(There is much more cutting edge, frontline medical information in the nearly 53 minute interview 3.22.22.)
To Donate to USAWatchdog.com Click Here: https://usawatchdog.com/donations/
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