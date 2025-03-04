Red Pill Nation Hangout #428

1. 8:33 Infamous MSNBC Race Baiter Joy Reid Fired

2. 26:33 Germany State Elections Conservative Party wins AFD finishes second

3. 59:34 Hollywood Section

A) Doctor Who is being cancelled

B) Amazon buys rights to 007 Franchise

4. 1:44:54 Kathleen Kennedy is LEAVING Lucasfilm by the end of the year

5. 2:24:09 A) FBI quickly deleting files after Kash Patel confirmed (Epstein Files)

B) Epstein Files Release turns into a Debacle





