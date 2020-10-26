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Με φίμωτρο λαός κι εξουσία υπηρετούν ΠΟΙΟΝ; Τον Ιησού Χριστόν πάντως ΟΧΙ!
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119 views • October 26, 2020
"ΟΡΘΟΔΟΞΗ ΕΛΛΑΔΑ" 2020
Με φίμωτρο λαός κι εξουσία υπηρετούν ΠΟΙΟΝ;
Τον Ιησού Χριστόν πάντως ΟΧΙ!
ΟΙ ΔΕ ΡΑΣΟΦΟΡΟΙ ΤΕΛΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟΝ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΝ ΑΔΙΑΦΟΡΩΝΤΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΟΙΜΝΙΟΝ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΟΥ....ΟΛΟΙ <>...ΤΙΣ ΕΝΤΟΛΕΣ ΟΛΩΝ...
ΕΚΤΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΝΤΟΛΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΜΑΣ!!!
Με φίμωτρο λαός κι εξουσία υπηρετούν ΠΟΙΟΝ;
Τον Ιησού Χριστόν πάντως ΟΧΙ!
ΟΙ ΔΕ ΡΑΣΟΦΟΡΟΙ ΤΕΛΟΥΝ ΤΗΝ ΛΕΙΤΟΥΡΓΙΑΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΙΟΝ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΝ ΑΔΙΑΦΟΡΩΝΤΑΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΟ ΠΟΙΜΝΙΟΝ ΤΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΟΥ....ΟΛΟΙ <>...ΤΙΣ ΕΝΤΟΛΕΣ ΟΛΩΝ...
ΕΚΤΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΕΝΤΟΛΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΘΕΟΥ ΜΑΣ!!!
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