NUMN Edition - #17 Judge Dreadful and the Jab Jury

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

West Virginia judge thinks she is the law.

Unprecedented fusion power breakthrough announced – once again.

In a switch, Floridan people to now probe Pfizer and Moderna.

Aussie shooting narrative reeks more than a kangaroo’s crotch.Plastic cash is off for your Kalashnikov.

In between, other topics arise as predictably as suspicious mass shooting events.









Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Justin, Stella, Terry and Keel, with the invisible Ashley in producer mode.





News Item Links:

⁠Judge Dreadful⁠;

⁠Deja Fusion⁠;

⁠Jab Jury Justice⁠?

⁠Aussie Shooting Confusion⁠;

⁠2A: Don’t Leave Home Without It⁠.









News Updates:





A federal court has ⁠denied⁠ Judge Dreadful’s claim for judicial immunity against prosecution.

⁠Latest update⁠ on the medically kidnapped New Zealand child.









