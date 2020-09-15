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Minn. police group withdraws support for Democrat candidates, endorse Republicans instead
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32 views • September 15, 2020
An influential police group in Minnesota is pulling its endorsement of Democrat state lawmakers over recent anti-police sentiments. One America's Shane Althaus has more on how this incident reflects a larger trend nationwide.
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