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Dr Sam Bailey — You Cannot Deny Excess Mortality... or Can You?
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86 views • January 17, 2021
"groups such as PANDA warned that restrictive lockdowns could end up causing almost 30 times the number of deaths than the virus."
— Dr Sam Bailey
(December 22, 2020)
Transcript and References
▶https://dryburgh.com/dr-sam-bailey-excess-mortality-coronavirus/
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Health Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging."
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox "Censored Health Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Video Copyright Sam Bailey (December 22, 2020)
— Dr Sam Bailey
(December 22, 2020)
Transcript and References
▶https://dryburgh.com/dr-sam-bailey-excess-mortality-coronavirus/
Personal Telegram Channel "Censored Health Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://t.me/dryburgh
Business Telegram Channel "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging."
▶https://t.me/hyperwellbeing
Business Podcast "Quantified Health, Wellness & Aging"
▶https://podcast.hyperwellbeing.com/
Blog Posts to Your Inbox "Censored Health Voices Worth Hearing."
▶https://dryburgh.com/sign-up/
Follow me on Odysee! (A pretty LBRY.tv front-end)
▶https://odysee.com/$/invite/@dryburgh:7
Video Copyright Sam Bailey (December 22, 2020)
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