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Meet Rasmus Paludan Of The Danish Hard Line Party
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80 views • November 07, 2019
Matt Bracken interviews Rasmus Paludan of the Danish Hard Line Party about his efforts to push back against the efforts to flood Denmark and other parts of Europe with a hostile Islamic population and culture bent on submitting their host culture to inhumane fundamentalism.
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