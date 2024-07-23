Incredible Revelations In Assassination Attempt

In the aftermath of the PA assassination attempt on President Trump, one of the questions that has to be asked is, why doesn't the Secret Service use drones to keep an eye on what's going on down below at ground level during these high-security events?

After all, it has already been made clear that both sides in the Ukrainian war have successfully adopted this surveillance method. Well, the fact of the matter is, that at least one drone was used... by the would-be assassin!

This isn't the only thing that appears to be overlooked in this saga. Was there a connection between the DHS and Mr. Crooks? Watch this video and make your own assumptions.

