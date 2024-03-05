We CAN LOSE SALVATION

I hear the question asked a lot, can we lose salvation? Or what does the biblical word say? And what examples do we see for us to learn from? I go over a bit more on 1st Kings 13 dealing with a profit with no name who was doing right and was enticed to do wrong. This is our example. Our scriptural example and only one of many. Are we going to take it serious or listen to teachers that are telling us we can get away with anything that we want?

