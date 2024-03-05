We CAN LOSE SALVATION

I hear the question asked a lot, can we lose salvation? Or what does the biblical word say? And what examples do we see for us to learn from? I go over a bit more on 1st Kings 13 dealing with a profit with no name who was doing right and was enticed to do wrong. This is our example. Our scriptural example and only one of many. Are we going to take it serious or listen to teachers that are telling us we can get away with anything that we want?
You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
You can also go to my YouTube channel for ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will leave a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/ndXyRa6ScKc?si=Pvu72hSKFDKNparF I highly recommend a website from an old friend of mine at the warning at the following address larrygmeguiar2.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.