BEWARE! Astral Projection & Advanced Weapons

This is a brief discussion on what I believe is happening when astral projection is said to take place.
The first 8 minutes on Astral Projection and the last 10 on advanced weapons.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.