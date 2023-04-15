https://gettr.com/post/p2eavmne366
2023.04.13 #freemilesguo #nfsc #mos #AliciaPowe #takedowntheccp
郭文贵先生2019年6月警告全世界，“中共即将释放生化武器”
Mr. Guo Wengui warned the world in June 2019 that "the Chinese Communist Party is about to release the biochemical weapon."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.