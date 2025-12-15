BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Silver Coins For Old Slaves (2026)
Truther Network
Truther Network
1611 followers
1 day ago

Find out why the "1931 Daniel Plainview Silver Quarter" & "2026 Anton Chigurh Copper Penny" SOLD OUT in a Week.

"You can't stop what's coming. It ain't all waiting on you. That's vanity" Why the 1931 Daniel Plainview Silver Quarter & 2026 Anton Chigurh Copper Penny SOLD OUT in a Week.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
no silver coins for old slavescoming silver confiscationasset stripping and wealth transfer
Recent News
Volkswagen shuts down historic German plant amid economic crisis and geopolitical pressures

Volkswagen shuts down historic German plant amid economic crisis and geopolitical pressures

Kevin Hughes
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Silver surges to record highs amid dollar instability, supply crunch, and investor scams

Silver surges to record highs amid dollar instability, supply crunch, and investor scams

Finn Heartley
EU&#8217;s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

EU’s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

Patrick Lewis
Venezuela accuses U.S. of &#8220;piracy&#8221; after seizure of oil tanker in disputed sanctions enforcement

Venezuela accuses U.S. of “piracy” after seizure of oil tanker in disputed sanctions enforcement

Belle Carter
A significant national problem exposed: Gold bar scam targets elderly victims

A significant national problem exposed: Gold bar scam targets elderly victims

Ramon Tomey
