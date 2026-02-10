FULL SHOW 'I represent the Rothschilds' Epstein tells Peter Thiel; Dodgy Archbishop; UKs Digital God

– Martin enjoyed watching a 1989 Peter Greenaway film at Tony’s flat this week: ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover’ by Peter Greenaway [watch here] (1989)

– Palestine Action, THE FILTON TRIAL – THE VERDICTS – NO CONVICTIONS – FIVE BAILED Verdicts delivered on the six young people who have spent seventeen months on remand and eight weeks in court

– With Mandelson’s blessing, Starmer set up his own Labour leadership team six months before Corbyn’s 2019 defeat…

– The Arlington Road Gang (Left to Right) – Downing Street Chief of Staff, Morgan McSweeney – Prime Minister Kier Starmer – Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney, with his wife, – Baroness Jenny Chapman, ex-MP – Baron Andrew Adonis of Camden, ex-minister – Georgia Gould, MP for Queen’s Park and Maida Vale – Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Highgate

– Sky’s Beth Rigby questions PM over decision to appoint Mandelson. Richard Burgeon MP on Mandelson. Wes Streeting – Mandelson must suffer the consequences of his actions.

– Labour rebels force Starmer into humiliating climbdown on Mandelson files Prime minister’s own integrity and judgement under scrutiny as he admits he knew of – Peter Mandelson’s ongoing relationship with Epstein – but appointed him US ambassador anyway

– Misconduct in public office? What do emails between Mandelson and Epstein say?

– Newly released emails between Lord Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein date back to when he was serving as a senior minister in Gordon Brown’s government

– Email exchanges published in the US indicate Lord Mandelson was in close contact with the disgraced late financier during a period in which he was at the heart of government amid the financial crisis

– Journalist delivered a chilling speech on Labour’s “extraordinary” appointment of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador on Question Time. The studio audience were stunned into silence as the New Statesman’s Oli Dugmore lay bare his shock at revelations over the past week,

– "I think it is wrong to have sex with children and I wouldn’t want to be friends with anyone that did that and I certainly wouldn’t want to work with them. If I did, I think you’d all be asking me questions and they’d be valid ones.

– Court case for van dwellers in Bristol this week. BBC PM – Hannah Miller report on van dwellers in Bristol. Trial date set as Downs ‘van dwellers’ saga nears an end

– The number of vehicles parked around the Downs has dropped recently Bristol City Council is set for a court showdown as it moves to permanently ban people living in vehicles from the roads around the Downs

– Rev Paul Williamson with new archbishop safeguarding concerns, ejected from St Pauls cathedral – Sarah Mullally safeguarding failures

– Premier has seen the documents which outline what Rev Williamson described as “three impediments” to the elevation of Bishop Sarah to the see of Canterbury.

– He cited the death of Fr Alan Griffin, a priest who took his own life after being falsely accused of abuse in the Diocese of London. A coroner strongly criticised the way the case was handled. Bishop Sarah apologised “unreservedly” to Fr Alan’s family and friends.

– LBC Andrew Marr – Epstein working for the KGB! While trying to overthrow Putin - lol

– A Mossad op: ‘Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell’ superb 2021 documentary – Ari Ben-Menashe, ex Israeli Intelligence, says Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine, and Epstein worked for Mossad.

– How Jeffrey Epstein’s intelligence ties go back decades The disgraced, convicted sex offender inhabited a murky world of business, spies and arms dealers

– RT: Victor Pinchuk, Ukrainian oligarch, in contact with Epstein. In Davos, a Ukrainian Billionaire Is Fighting for Kyiv’s Cause Victor Pinchuk

– 'I represent the Rothschilds' Epstein tells Peter Thiel

– ReallyGraceful – Epstein represented the Rothschilds. Jeffrey Epstein’s business ties with banker Ariane de Rothschild revealed

– Le Monde: Extremely close relationship between the French-German head of the Edmond de Rothschild group and the convicted sex offender Epstein.

– The Deep Dive Perspective, Moseen Abbas, interviews London Neteuri Karta Rabbis on Iran riots. Times of Israel – Netanyahu on downfall of Iranian regime

– Sergei Lavrov on Russian FM – outlines Ukraine peace plan and way forward.

– Sam William: They are creating a DIGITAL GOD! Big Brother #FACEWATCH DIGITAL BRAIN! London, Sam William – facial recognition tech.

– They really just have two options. They either sit back, keep calm, and lose control over the country. or they sit back, keep calm, and check people’s papers anyway, just without them knowing. Stealth paper checking.

– The Bristol Politics Show, presented by Tony Gosling





https://politicsthisweek.gn.apc.org/2026/02/the-bristol-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-8/