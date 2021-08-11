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Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom 11.8.21 - News, Food Networking, and the VCAL website
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20 views • November 12, 2021
On today;s program we share some recent news from the state and nation, discuss food networking in the context of supply chain disruption, and demo more of the VCAL (voluntary civic action league) website as a tool for organizing.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-the-5th-circuit-texas-has
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:670b2dc2-305b-4141-b43b-b7bdf0eea133#pageNum=1
Petition: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/cdc-grand-jury-investigation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_CMD2C-0HM
https://www.brattleborotv.org/open-exchange-vermont
https://usawatchdog.com/fda-documents-show-cv19-vax-produces-a-bioweapon-karen-kingston/
https://rumble.com/vos97f-11.5.21patriot-streetfighter-interview-kelley-potenza-and-dan-richard-tyran.html
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
https://banned.video/watch?id=6185b407e19ed5372ded8319
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/urgent-the-5th-circuit-texas-has
https://documentcloud.adobe.com/link/review?uri=urn:aaid:scds:US:670b2dc2-305b-4141-b43b-b7bdf0eea133#pageNum=1
Petition: https://standforhealthfreedom.com/action/cdc-grand-jury-investigation/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_CMD2C-0HM
https://www.brattleborotv.org/open-exchange-vermont
https://usawatchdog.com/fda-documents-show-cv19-vax-produces-a-bioweapon-karen-kingston/
https://rumble.com/vos97f-11.5.21patriot-streetfighter-interview-kelley-potenza-and-dan-richard-tyran.html
More at www.RiseUpNH.org
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