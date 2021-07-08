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World politics in the light of sect criteria
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10 views • July 08, 2021
Today we are going to evaluate current world politics in the light of sect criteria. For decades now, it has become common practice to evaluate all activists and their movements publicly according to fixed cult characteristics – and this increasingly, irrespective of whether it’s a religious, political, economic, scientific or other maverick movement. Whoever gains too much influence is subject to sect criteria. That’s how it works today. These criteria in turn come from the cult information center or various information offices, such as for example the Swiss ‘infoSekta’, the German ‘Sekteninfo’, the Austrian ‘Federal Office for sect-related issues’, etc. Our question is: What is a sect anyway?
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