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Join Our LIVE Patriot Q&A with John Michael Chambers and Juan O' Savin
Join John Michael Chambers LIVE Thursday, May 28 at 8 PM ET with special guest Juan O' Savin, Truth Teller and Champion of Justice, as he responds directly to your most pressing questions.
Sign Up Here: johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/