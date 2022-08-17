Russian rocket launcher systems strike Ukrainian military targets

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RT
August 16, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry has published video of Uragan multiple rocket launcher systems in combat during the military operation in Ukraine. The vehicles are able to arrive at the launching positions in less than 2 minutes and use 220mm rockets to strike Ukrainian military positions.
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