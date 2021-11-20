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Philadelphia (Nov 20, 2021) - Uncensored version of the (legally armed) Asian man going full John Wick on the 3 men that attacked him on his Way Home
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561 views • November 28, 2021
Philadelphia (Nov 20, 2021) - Uncensored version of the (legally armed) Asian man going full John Wick on the 3 men that attacked him on his way home from his job as a delivery driver and attempted to steal/ransack his car looking for cash. No description of the 3 suspects has yet been released.
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