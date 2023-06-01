Another Mockery - Nebraska's Three Stooges

Nebraska's Three Stooges got together again, this time to make a mockery
of Memorial Day. Remember when they made a mockery of the 2022
election? That's when the stooges conspired together and stole the
election from a real candidate. These three frauds lied and made up a
story so that Jimbo "Pig Lover" Pillen could play Governor, Pete "Cheap
Tricks" Ricketts could play Senator, and Donny Rotten could keep playing
Lil miss Representing. There is nothing Nebraska's Three Stooges won't
do to keep their scams and schemes running while they run this state in
the ground and rip-off the people in Nebraska.
