CTP (20250514 S2EMaySpecial4) Jane Sharpe Gun Safety Activity Childrens Book BTS/SP Video

CTP (20250514 S2EMaySpecial4) Guns, Freedom, and Raising Constitutional Kids
Jane Sharp joins us to discuss her children's book "Freedom Baby ABC," a colorful alphabet book that introduces gun safety concepts and vocabulary to young children in Second Amendment-supporting homes.
• The book contains 26 words related to firearms, one for each letter of the alphabet
• Jane created the book while homeschooling her five children and taking them to the shooting range regularly
• The book demystifies firearms and makes gun education accessible without having weapons present
• Jane expanded the concept with a "Gun Safety Activity Book" for older children that includes coloring pages and more detailed information
• Homeschooling allows parents to control curriculum and teach at each child's individual pace
• Traditional skills like cursive writing, note-taking, and research are being lost in public education
• Studies show handwritten notes create stronger retention than typing on laptops
• Many high school graduates are reading at only a fifth-grade level
• Check out Jane's newest book "Winston the Cat with a Mech Suit," her first illustrated book with a plot, now available through her website.
• Jane's website janesharp.com offers resources for homeschooling families interested in self-publishing