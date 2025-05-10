CTP (20250514 S2EMaySpecial4) Jane Sharpe Gun Safety Activity Childrens Book BTS/SP Video

CTP (20250514 S2EMaySpecial4) Guns, Freedom, and Raising Constitutional Kids

Jane Sharp joins us to discuss her children's book "Freedom Baby ABC," a colorful alphabet book that introduces gun safety concepts and vocabulary to young children in Second Amendment-supporting homes.

• The book contains 26 words related to firearms, one for each letter of the alphabet

• Jane created the book while homeschooling her five children and taking them to the shooting range regularly

• The book demystifies firearms and makes gun education accessible without having weapons present

• Jane expanded the concept with a "Gun Safety Activity Book" for older children that includes coloring pages and more detailed information

• Homeschooling allows parents to control curriculum and teach at each child's individual pace

• Traditional skills like cursive writing, note-taking, and research are being lost in public education

• Studies show handwritten notes create stronger retention than typing on laptops

• Many high school graduates are reading at only a fifth-grade level

• Check out Jane's newest book "Winston the Cat with a Mech Suit," her first illustrated book with a plot, now available through her website.

• Jane's website janesharp.com offers resources for homeschooling families interested in self-publishing



