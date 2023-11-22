Peter Lerner, an Israeli occupation military spokesman from the London Borough of Harrow, affirms that Israeli occupation intends to continue its airstrikes on Gaza even if all hostages are released.--
They only pretend to care about the hostages. IDF killed many on Oct 7th and blamed Hamas for the media appeal.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.