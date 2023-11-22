Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Israeli occupation military spokesman from the London Borough of Harrow, affirms that Israeli occupation intends to Continue its Airstrikes on Gaza even if All Hostages are Released
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
981 Subscribers
9 views
Published 13 hours ago

Peter Lerner, an Israeli occupation military spokesman from the London Borough of Harrow, affirms that Israeli occupation intends to continue its airstrikes on Gaza even if all hostages are released.--

They only pretend to care about the hostages. IDF killed many on Oct 7th and blamed Hamas for the media appeal.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket