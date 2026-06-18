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TC ETERNAL LIFE THROUGH CHRIST Sabbath Worship Service June 20TH, 2026
TC ETERNAL LIFE THROUGH CHRIST Sabbath Worship Service June 20TH, 2026
ETC321
ETC321
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Premieres 06/19/26, 11:15 PM

ETC ETERNAL LIFE THROUGH CHRIST Sabbath Worship Service #85
***(((Best Experienced With Headphones On)))***
A worship service for believers In Jesus Christ. Believers Who Know God's WORD is ABSOLUTE! A Worship Service for sick and shut in Christians or Believers unable to get to church, or Believers who want to worship the Lord anytime day or night. Spiritual seekers are also welcomed, come learn who God really is.... A worship service for those who want to worship the Lord On Sabbath without the "doctrines" of Ellen G. White Intertwined...
*(see footnote on Seventh Day Adventist)
**CONCERNING THE SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH**
Seventh-day Adventists (SDA) have a historical connection to Freemasonry, and some SDA leaders were Freemasons. William Miller, a former Grand Master of Freemasonry, was a leader in the Adventist movement. The Adventist movement was influenced by the political and cultural beliefs of the time, including Freemasonry. The Adventist beliefs were shaped by the rhetoric of secrecy and the Masonic order. SDA & Freemasonry are still connected to this day, That is why I Completely Disassociated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church, But continue to worship on The True Sabbath & have made these Worship services for others who feel the same!

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godheavenholy spiritchristjesusproverbswisdomlifechurchpeaceservicepraiseworshipsabbathpsalmsruthsermonhymnssaintseternalsavedteachingcalmhappyforever
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