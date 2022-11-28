Episode 144 - Chat with Joel, Pat and Tony from Waking the Future: The end of the World as we know it

I had an excellent chat with my friends Joel, Pat and Tony from Waking the Future about the end of the World as we know it.
Enjoy!
Please find Tony's channel (The White Pill Perspective) here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P8oKyN6l09bo/
Please find Joel's and Pat's channel (Waking the Future) here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.