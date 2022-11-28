Create New Account
Episode 144 - Chat with Joel, Pat and Tony from Waking the Future: The end of the World as we know it
HumanityWins.net
I had an excellent chat with my friends Joel, Pat and Tony from Waking the Future about the end of the World as we know it.


Enjoy!


Please find Tony's channel (The White Pill Perspective) here:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/P8oKyN6l09bo/


Please find Joel's and Pat's channel (Waking the Future) here:


https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/

worldendera

