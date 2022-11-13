Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DNR's "Kaskad" near Pavlovka - The UKR VSU Continue to Cling onto a Clump of Buildings near the Northern Outskirts. - 111322
116 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 days ago |

More footage from DNR Kaskad near Pavlovka. The VSU continue to cling onto a clump of buildings near the northern outskirts. And yesterday launched a counterattack that was beaten back with losses. The work continues at degrading VSU combat capabilities in the area of Ugledar.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket