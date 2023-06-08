https://gettr.com/post/p2j5lotc2cb

06/06/2023 【MilesInsight】Fellow fighter Wen Ke: I never imagined that my first encounter with Brother Seven would be in a courtroom. As soon as he entered, he exuded a powerful aura that reminded me of the Dalai Lama of Tibet. Our fellow fighters and Brother Seven exchanged hand gestures, conveying our determination to take down the CCP. And it was an unforgettable meeting. #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





06/06/2023 【Nicole看七哥】文科战友：从没想过第一次见到七哥会是在法庭上。七哥一出来就带有强大的气场，让我联想到了西藏的达赖喇嘛。战友们和七哥互相比手势，传递灭共的决心，这是一次非常难以忘怀的会面。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





