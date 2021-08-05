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Final Panel Discussion with Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Thomas Binder, Catherine Austin Fitts Reiner Fuellmich & Patrick Henningsen
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242 views • August 05, 2021
Final Panel Discussion with Prof Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr Thomas Binder, Catherine Austin Fitts, Reiner Fuellmich and Patrick Henningsen led by Associate Prof Michael Palmer. The closing discussion on the second day of the amazing Interdisciplinary Symposium organised by Doctors for Covid Ethics (doctors4covidethics.org) and hosted by UK Column (ukcolumn.org). With the final closing comments by Prof Sucharit Bhakdi.
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