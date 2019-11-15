This Cycle its Going To Be Different (911)

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With heavier more powerful cycles at our door step we as a society need to have conversations on global food security. We as a species have even forgotten major celestial events as recently as 200 years with the meteor shower of 1833 in SE USA and the Carrington event that aurora were seen in South America. Now this year unprecedented blizzards, Arctic freezes cover the N. Hemisphere and the coldest temperature ever recorded in October in the N. Hemisphere in Utah. Changes have begun.
Climate Revolution: A ‘Must Read’ for understanding our Sun driven climate as we progress deeper into the new Eddy Grand Solar Minimum. Weather extremes leading to Global food scarcity and high food prices are here now, and this book describes the expected changes, how to survive & thrive during future challenging times with practical preparations. ADAPT 2030 Climate Revolution Book https://payhip.com/b/3sVi
#cosmiccycle #noharvest19 #grandsolarminimum #climaterevolution #adapt2030
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***Today's Story Links***
Carrington Event locations Image https://www.perspectaweather.com/blog...
Oscillations of the baseline of solar magnetic field and solar irradiance on a millennial timescale https://www.nature.com/articles/s4159...
What is a Barycenter https://spaceplace.nasa.gov/barycente...
Nature Scientific Reports https://andthentheresphysics.wordpres...
Richard Salvador published a paper in 2013 (doi:10.5194/prp-1-117-2013) which describes a model containing terms relating the cycles of synodic periods and some of their harmonic resonances which shows a strong correlation to the reconstruction of TSI by Steinhilber et al (2012). This plot shows the last 4000 years. #77 https://pubpeer.com/publications/3418...
Overlapping solar activity models https://tallbloke.files.wordpress.com...
Armagh temperatures 1796-2016 https://tallbloke.files.wordpress.com...
Why Will This Solar Minimum Be Different? https://www.iceagenow.info/why-will-t...
Rhodes Fairbridge and the idea that the solar system regulates the Earth’s climate http://faculty.fgcu.edu/twimberley/en...
'They thought it was judgment day': The night in 1833 when 'stars fell' on the southern US https://www.sott.net/article/423688-T...
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