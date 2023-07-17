Create New Account
2 Mastiff and 1 Kirpi of NATO destroyed even on one Zaporozhye street section
The Prisoner
At least 2 British Mastiff PPV armored vehicles, and 1 Turkish BMC Kirpi of a NATO vehicle column, appeared to be destroyed even on one section of the street on Zaporozhye front. Soldiers of Ukrainian Army in a BMP-1, pass through a line of vehicles that had been destroyed by Russian artillery. The heavy defeat of NATO column, basically on a psychological level demoralized the soldiers in battle.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
zaporozhye2x british mastiff ppv armored vehicles1x turkish bmc kirpi

