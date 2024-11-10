A GOSPEL OF MERCY AND COMPASSION - LIFE IN THE LIGHT OF LOVE (Secrets of Life, The New Revelation)

A revelation of the infinite love and compassion of our God, Who died for us and Whose mercy truly covers all of His works, in the teaching given by the Lord in 1870 through inner Word to His second scribe, Gottfried Mayerhofer.. Though this absolutely needs to be known by any human being, it is first and foremost addressed to the most compassionate among us, as with this, they will surely recognise the word of the One True God and Lord in their own hearts.

"My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me:

And I give unto them eternal life; and they shall never perish, neither shall any man pluck them out of my hand." (John 10:27-28)

"Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy." (Matthew 5:7)





