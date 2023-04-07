NIGHT SHADOWS 04062023 -- Dogs of War Howling & Off Their Leash? Israel, Iran, Russia

So here we go again in the never-ending drama of WAR between Israel and its neighbors, only this time there are differences that make this much more dangerous for escalation in view of PASSOVER and the timelines of the Lord in respect to Daniel's Time Of Jacob's Trouble. It appeared there may have been a coup as well, with Bibi OUT. Info direct from Israel said that the leaders were rushing to get into a direct conflict with Iran and that may well be Cliff Highs Bots "Israeli Mistake" of going it alone, per Israel's military command. Right now it appears that a HOT WAR IS NOW READY TO BLOW as UN Forces have been told to hide in their bunkers and more in this short update...

