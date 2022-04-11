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Silent War Ep. 6195: World War 3: NATO, EU, US v Russia. Mass Euthanasia & Starvation Begin. Dr Oz
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313 views • April 11, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
President Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race, Dr. Oz Is Pro Transgender and Pro RFID Chip.
China Is Taking Cats and Dogs for Extermination Due to COVID, Much like they are killing the worlds Meat supply of Chicken and Rabbits etc.
Canada Will Soon Be Offering Doctor-Assisted Death For People Who Are Mentally Ill - Like everyone the government doesn't like (An old trick used many times by governments).
Chinese Citizens Are Starving, Jumping From Balconies To Their Deaths After Weeks Of ‘COVID Zero’ Lockdown.
FOIA Request Unearths that Pfizer Planned to Hire 1,800 Employees to Deal with Reporting on Adverse Effects from COVID Vaccine.
NATO Plans Massive Military Buildup On Russia's Border, Citing Major "Reset".
EU morphed into a military organization – Lavrov.
‘EU-supplied’ S-300 launchers obliterated – Russia.
“I Went There for You My Son” – J6 Political Prisoner Chris Quaglin Was Brutally Beaten in Jail and Denied Celiac-Safe Food – Here Is His Heartfelt Letter to His Son on His First Birthday.
Chris Quaglin's Link - https://givesendgo.com/G24BK
All of this, and more.
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President Trump Endorses Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate Race, Dr. Oz Is Pro Transgender and Pro RFID Chip.
China Is Taking Cats and Dogs for Extermination Due to COVID, Much like they are killing the worlds Meat supply of Chicken and Rabbits etc.
Canada Will Soon Be Offering Doctor-Assisted Death For People Who Are Mentally Ill - Like everyone the government doesn't like (An old trick used many times by governments).
Chinese Citizens Are Starving, Jumping From Balconies To Their Deaths After Weeks Of ‘COVID Zero’ Lockdown.
FOIA Request Unearths that Pfizer Planned to Hire 1,800 Employees to Deal with Reporting on Adverse Effects from COVID Vaccine.
NATO Plans Massive Military Buildup On Russia's Border, Citing Major "Reset".
EU morphed into a military organization – Lavrov.
‘EU-supplied’ S-300 launchers obliterated – Russia.
“I Went There for You My Son” – J6 Political Prisoner Chris Quaglin Was Brutally Beaten in Jail and Denied Celiac-Safe Food – Here Is His Heartfelt Letter to His Son on His First Birthday.
Chris Quaglin's Link - https://givesendgo.com/G24BK
All of this, and more.
If you wish to support our work by donating - Bitcoin Accepted.
https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/Donate
FALL ASLEEP FAST - Stay Asleep Longer... Without Negative Side Effects.
https://redpillliving.com/sleep
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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