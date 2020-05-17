Children's Emergency Quarantine Centers

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The State of Washington is looking for employees to SUPERVISE CHILDREN in Emergency Quarantine Centers. US Congress passing a bill to test & diagnose for COVID-19 at individuals' residences and for other purposes.
https://www.governmentjobs.com/jobs/2776463-0/dcyf-social-service-specialist-3-covid-19-care-internal-only
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/titles?r=2&s=1
https://www.seattletimes.com/life/food-drink/to-reopen-washington-state-restaurants-will-have-to-keep-log-of-customers-to-aid-in-contact-tracing/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/megan-fox/2020/05/11/militia-mobilizes-to-block-arrest-of-77-year-old-michigan-barber-who-reopened-n389860
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