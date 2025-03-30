Justino Carneiro: Orthodox Views on Geopolitics, Globalism, & Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justino Carneiro discusses the science of conspirology and the Orthodox perspective on the global elite, geopolitical dynamics, the budding technocracy, and practical as well as spiritual solutions to our troubles.
About Justino Carneiro
Justino Carneiro is an academic researcher at the Institute of Philosophy of the University of Porto, Portugal. He was formerly an assistant professor of Biopolitics in the Master's degree of History, International Relations and Cooperation at the University of Porto and is currently finishing his PhD on Political Theology as a Metaphysical System
