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Oklahoma Guard Says No To Vaccine Mandate, Defense Dept Says They Must Comply
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363 views • November 15, 2021
This is very interesting and I wonder how it will play out. Will he just simply cave? Things like this if they persist can almost certainly become tense or kinetic.
Sources:
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-army/2021/11/12/oklahoma-guard-goes-rogue-rejects-covid-vaccine-mandate-after-sudden-change-of-command/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/15/pentagon-oklahoma-guard-comply-vaccine-mandate-522523
Sources:
https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-army/2021/11/12/oklahoma-guard-goes-rogue-rejects-covid-vaccine-mandate-after-sudden-change-of-command/
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/15/pentagon-oklahoma-guard-comply-vaccine-mandate-522523
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