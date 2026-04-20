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Detox, Hormones & Nervous System Reset | The Great Unlearn
DrChrisShade
DrChrisShade
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https://drchrisshade.com/detox-hormones-nervous-system-reset-the-great-unlearn/

Eben Britton: Dr, shade, can you define chelation for me?

Chris Shade, PhD: People use that term for just about everything. Oh, I'm gonna chelate the radiation. Sorry, you can't do that. That's a wave. And chelation is molecules. So a chelate, very technically, will be one molecule which can bind a metal in more than one place. EDTA is a quintessential chelator. And then there's different chelators for different metals. And so you have these sulfur based ones that are used in medicine, and that would be DMSA and DMPS. Then you have EDTA. This is oxygen and nitrogen based. And it's like mercury likes the sulfur ones, lead likes these nitrogen oxygen ones, arsenic and others fit in between two of those molecules will bind very strongly on to the metal, and they're going to make it in a form that can go out through excretion easier.

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newssciencetruthdetoxheavy metalchelationchris shadeheatlhchristopher shade
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