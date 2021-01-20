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** THE STORM HAS BEGUN! ** - Polly – 19/Jan/2021
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240 views • January 20, 2021
** The Storm
-Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 19/Jan/2021
- Article and Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-storm/
-- Amazing Polly truly believes that what we’re all about to see is the much-vaunted and much-maligned Q “Plan” and she explains why in this video. The good news is that we’ll likely know for sure within 24 hours.
She describes the Q plan as a 4th-generation warfare plan to save America from the Globalists and from those in power who have been corrupted by them.
The Establishment is trying to claim that the 65,000 troops who have now been deployed to DC are there to protect Joe Biden and the Capital from Right Wing White Supremacists – although Joe Biden, himself doesn’t seem to think so. As was widely reported, Biden is fearful that National Guard troops loyal to Trump may attempt to assassinate him during the Inauguration.
Biden ordered the FBI to do background checks on 20,000 troops, in order to know who voted Republican. He ordered all soldiers stationed near him to have their weapons removed. He also scrubbed the new Secret Service team assigned to him.
Nothing quite says “legitimate election” like razor wire!
EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM
Rumors are swirling about how the Emergency Broadcast System will kick in on all TV stations to broadcast the live arrest of Joe Biden and 50-100 attendees at the Inauguration, including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. All devices will similarly broadcast their military tribunals, no matter what channel they’re set to. All evidence of their crimes will be made public.
There are rumors that FCC officials are showing up at TV stations, telling management to prepare to have their programming pre-empted between 8AM Wednesday for up to 72 hours.
Also, teachers in California were sent a mass email, warning them not to let their students watch the Inauguration or the Emergency Broadcast System. They were instructed, instead to teach about the branches of government and to acquaint students with the faces of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
OPERATION TRUST
On my end, I joined the Telegram group of General John E Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Air Force and he sent out a Telegram thread, rattling off a string of Qisms:
Don’t give up hope. It may seem difficult to you, but we have everything under control.
Stay tuned for more information.
All stations are ready to go. Waiting on the decision of one man….
CASTLE_ROCK
Do not be afraid.
Biblical.
Have faith.
Nothing can stop what is coming.
This is just the beginning….
The best is yet to come!!”
Emergency Broadcasting System.
Day 0.
The president is safe.
They all know what’s coming. [DS]
I don’t know for certain whether this General’s Telegram account is real or if this is just more Operation Trust being directed at Trump supporters. Although Mike Adams did a complete 180º on Monday from the post I shared with you on Sunday, saying he believed that something wonderful was afoot, he had been promoting the claims of Alex Jones, that Q is a revamped version of Operation Trust, a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition in Russia by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the Communist takeover.
But I can report a true story about a friend of a friend, whose son was at home on leave from the military for a couple of days and he wasn’t allowed to talk about anything that he was doing but upon seeing his mother suffering horribly at the prospect of a Chinese takeover of the US, he urged his family to be at peace and he reassured them that everything was going to be “wonderful”.
50-STATE RECALL MOVEMENT
As nice as that sounds, I think we’re sick of “trusting the plan”. We want to be proactive, even though all MAGA people now have a target on our backs, with everyone from the UN to CNN referring to Trump supporters as “Domestic Terrorists” in need of re-education camps. But it was our apathy and lack of involvement that helped get us into the mess we’re in, where we have a media monopoly that is openly at war with Americans and American ideals.
Last night, I was invited to join the Obstructed Awakening Telegram group to discuss a 50-state recall movement, to replicate the censure of Liz Cheney with all GOP representatives in every state who voted to impeach President Trump last week.
On Monday, in a unanimous vote by the 45-member Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney was censured for voting for Trump’s impeachment and demanded that she appear before the committee to explain her actions.
Cont'd --
-Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce, 19/Jan/2021
- Article and Video: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/the-storm/
-- Amazing Polly truly believes that what we’re all about to see is the much-vaunted and much-maligned Q “Plan” and she explains why in this video. The good news is that we’ll likely know for sure within 24 hours.
She describes the Q plan as a 4th-generation warfare plan to save America from the Globalists and from those in power who have been corrupted by them.
The Establishment is trying to claim that the 65,000 troops who have now been deployed to DC are there to protect Joe Biden and the Capital from Right Wing White Supremacists – although Joe Biden, himself doesn’t seem to think so. As was widely reported, Biden is fearful that National Guard troops loyal to Trump may attempt to assassinate him during the Inauguration.
Biden ordered the FBI to do background checks on 20,000 troops, in order to know who voted Republican. He ordered all soldiers stationed near him to have their weapons removed. He also scrubbed the new Secret Service team assigned to him.
Nothing quite says “legitimate election” like razor wire!
EMERGENCY BROADCAST SYSTEM
Rumors are swirling about how the Emergency Broadcast System will kick in on all TV stations to broadcast the live arrest of Joe Biden and 50-100 attendees at the Inauguration, including Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. All devices will similarly broadcast their military tribunals, no matter what channel they’re set to. All evidence of their crimes will be made public.
There are rumors that FCC officials are showing up at TV stations, telling management to prepare to have their programming pre-empted between 8AM Wednesday for up to 72 hours.
Also, teachers in California were sent a mass email, warning them not to let their students watch the Inauguration or the Emergency Broadcast System. They were instructed, instead to teach about the branches of government and to acquaint students with the faces of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
OPERATION TRUST
On my end, I joined the Telegram group of General John E Hyten, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Air Force and he sent out a Telegram thread, rattling off a string of Qisms:
Don’t give up hope. It may seem difficult to you, but we have everything under control.
Stay tuned for more information.
All stations are ready to go. Waiting on the decision of one man….
CASTLE_ROCK
Do not be afraid.
Biblical.
Have faith.
Nothing can stop what is coming.
This is just the beginning….
The best is yet to come!!”
Emergency Broadcasting System.
Day 0.
The president is safe.
They all know what’s coming. [DS]
I don’t know for certain whether this General’s Telegram account is real or if this is just more Operation Trust being directed at Trump supporters. Although Mike Adams did a complete 180º on Monday from the post I shared with you on Sunday, saying he believed that something wonderful was afoot, he had been promoting the claims of Alex Jones, that Q is a revamped version of Operation Trust, a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition in Russia by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the Communist takeover.
But I can report a true story about a friend of a friend, whose son was at home on leave from the military for a couple of days and he wasn’t allowed to talk about anything that he was doing but upon seeing his mother suffering horribly at the prospect of a Chinese takeover of the US, he urged his family to be at peace and he reassured them that everything was going to be “wonderful”.
50-STATE RECALL MOVEMENT
As nice as that sounds, I think we’re sick of “trusting the plan”. We want to be proactive, even though all MAGA people now have a target on our backs, with everyone from the UN to CNN referring to Trump supporters as “Domestic Terrorists” in need of re-education camps. But it was our apathy and lack of involvement that helped get us into the mess we’re in, where we have a media monopoly that is openly at war with Americans and American ideals.
Last night, I was invited to join the Obstructed Awakening Telegram group to discuss a 50-state recall movement, to replicate the censure of Liz Cheney with all GOP representatives in every state who voted to impeach President Trump last week.
On Monday, in a unanimous vote by the 45-member Republican Party Central Committee in Carbon County, Wyoming, Rep. Liz Cheney was censured for voting for Trump’s impeachment and demanded that she appear before the committee to explain her actions.
Cont'd --
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