Rise Up NH Weekly Zoom - 2/6/22 - Open Conversation

Today zoom features an open discussion of: upcoming NH legislation and events; CBDCs and how these could end local banks; NH schools pushing vaccines; local news suppressing truth about vaxxes and how this is connected to the money machine; the conflict over the legal grounds on which to sue for the vaccine fraud; whether certain news like the Project Veritas expose or the Damar Hamlin event are limited hangouts as the powers that be wind down the COVID psyop; election fraud via hackable black box machines; are all government reps controlled?For more, visit www.RiseUpNH.org
