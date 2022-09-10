CCP Implements Mass DNA Collection in Tibet

https://gnews.org/post/p1j170d59
09/08/2022 Spotlight on China: According to a report from Human Rights Watch, the CCP is collecting mass DNAs of residents across the Tibet region without consent. The DNA collections of almost all age groups, ranging from kindergarten to children aged five and above
