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TO KILL & CONTROL – A BRIEF HISTORY OF UNLAWFUL HUMAN EXPERIMENTS
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131 views • February 22, 2022
This is far from the first time they have killed people off. A great video (as usual) from Greg Reece. As he states, nothing has changed. He is right. They are up to their old tricks but on a much larger scale. I don't think you can fight these murderers with peaceful protests. The chances of that are long gone.
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