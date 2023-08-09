Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fredagsshowen 11 aug 2023
channel image
Fritjof Persson
316 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Fredagsshowen 11 aug 2023https://www.brighteon.com/eb4bc994-1ad4-4b88-9720-bd33fafc6ae8

https://www.bitchute.com/video/l9Hh2IzST6aJ/

https://rumble.com/v35wxja-fredagsshowen-11-aug-2023.html

https://swebbtube.se/w/3AZr4H2oLzeGyV5CHn6NyR


FRITJOF COMMENTS ALASDAIR MACLEOD´S "US$ IS TOAST"

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ud0676WKy9vV/


Bill Holter, Andy Schectman: Credit Markets Getting Tighter, Pressuring The Banks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wPsSZilZ0Ww


startar 20:00


Keywords
fritjof perssonmartin gustavssonfredags show

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket