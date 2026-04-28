Iran LEGO: 'Mr PEDO' - Iran roasts Trump in new diss track

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Iran roasts Trump in new Lego-style diss track
"Donnie liar, Bibi's puppet – can't deny, Donnie liar, watch your whole empire fry," the banger goes.
And Donald Trump's panicked behavior during the DC shooting? The song doesn't forgive it.
💬 "You remember April 25th, Donnie? When you tripped on stage and two agents had to drag you out. Then you woke up and wrote, 'I fought like a lion.' Bro, the only thing you fought was gravity – and gravity won by knockout."