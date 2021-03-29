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Overtræder Israels Regering Nürnberg-Koden?
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61 views • March 29, 2021
Den Internationale Straffedomstol i Haag accepterer klage over overtrædelse af Nürnberg-koden fra den israelske regering!
Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/israels-regering-overt
NB: RASKE MENNESKER ER IKKE SYGE!
👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
Download dokument fra videoen: http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/israels-regering-overt
NB: RASKE MENNESKER ER IKKE SYGE!
👉 Støt Mig:
╰ http://www.martinmdiversen.dk/stot/
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