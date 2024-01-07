THE LEFTs NEW PLAN FOR 2024

https://abcnews.go.com/US/story?id=106131854
https://twitter.com/ScottPresler/status/1743992998851944922
https://twitter.com/ericmmatheny/status/1744010402462130664
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/obama-worried-about-trump-urges-biden-circle-to-bolster-campaign/ar-AA1mypq8
https://www.npr.org/2024/01/06/1223212801/the-new-jeffrey-epstein-files-have-set-off-a-fresh-round-of-conspiracy-theories
https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesfarrell/2024/01/04/hoax-bomb-threats-hit-6-more-states-thursday/?sh=2604a2b743a3
https://www.wsj.com/business/elon-musk-illegal-drugs-e826a9e1
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/white-house-wasnt-aware-days-defense-secretary-austin-was-hospitalized
https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/artificial-intelligence-allowing-them-construct-global-surveillance-prison-which-no
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/obamas-weird-new-movie-and-americas-extreme-vulnerability-cyber-attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.