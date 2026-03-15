Zionist genocide 'makes the Nazis look humane' - former US Asst Sect of Defense, ex-US amb, Chas Freeman with Glenn Diesen

Zionist genocide 'makes the Nazis look humane' — ex-US ambassador

Nobody wants to deal with Israel "except those in the United States and a few other countries who are beholden to it politically," says Chas Freeman, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs and ex-US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

He notes that the Gaza genocide perpetrated by Netanyahu and his cabinet — "full of people who make the Nazis look humane" — has shredded Israel's reputation.

👉 He asks the rhetorical question: "Is Israel able to try any approach to living in its own neighborhood other than sniping at people, bombing them, contriving their violent death?"

The career diplomat warns that Netanyahu has virtually "destroyed the American constitutional restraints on the war power."

💬 "He has damaged the civil liberties of Americans. We have censorship — corporate, not government imposed. This is a tragedy. And Americans will react."

Adding:

Epstein’s old crew is at it again:

He said that he heard that remnants of Epstein's team has devised a conspiracy to stage an incident similar to the events of September 11 and blame Iran for it - Secretary of the National Security Council of Iran, Ali Larijani wrote on X