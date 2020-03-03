MARK OF THE BEAST (What the Holy Spirit is saying in Revelation 19:20)

The Book of Revelation describes two different groups of people. On one side we have the Elect with the Seal of God on their foreheads and on the other side are those who have the Mark of the Beast on their Foreheads.To sell lots of books and videos, so called Christian Ministers love to create and develop new theories that have no contextual background with the scriptures. They totally ignore or conceal the antithetical relationship between the Seal of God and the Mark of the Beast. Anybody who reads the Bible can understand that the Elect with the Seal of God on their Foreheads, are anointed with theHoly Spirit of God.Revelation 22:4And they shall see his face; and his name shall be in their foreheads.Revelation 7:3Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.Revelation 9:4And it was commanded them that they should not hurt the grass of the earth, neither any green thing, neither any tree; but only those men which have not the seal of God in their foreheads.Revelation 14:1And I looked, and, lo, a Lamb stood on the mount Sion, and with him an hundred forty and four thousand, having his Father's name written in their foreheads.Revelation 20:4And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or intheir hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.On the other side of the story are those who have received the Mark of the Beast. We read because of the false Prophet working Miracles they were deceived and received the Mark of the Beast and worshiped the Devil. We also read about spirits of devils working Miracles. By opposition to the oneswith the Seal of God on their foreheads, those who received the Mark of the Beast on their foreheads were anointed with the Spirit of Satan.Revelation 13:16And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:Revelation 14:9And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand,10 The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb:11 And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.Revelation 19:20And the beast was taken, and with him the false prophet that wrought miracles before him, with which he deceived them that had received the mark of the beast, and them that worshipped his image. These both were cast alive into a lake of fire burning with brimstone.Related Studies on our Brighteon Channel:You were marked in Him with a SealComputer Chip or spiritual Mark of the Beast