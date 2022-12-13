Why Did it Take a MONTH to Arrest SBF -- Sam Bankman FRAUD ??

Compare the arrest of Sam Bankman Fried to the founder of tornado cash, who was arrested two days after his software was sanctioned by the US government.One stole billions from his customers, and the other created open source software. If it wasn't for the public outcry, SBF would still be walking the shores of the Bahamas.

