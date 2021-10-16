FRAUDULENT HISTORY: PAST RESET, TARTARIAN EMPIRE, FAKE MIDDLE AGES, COMPRESSED TIMELINES (1OF2)

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Updated 10-11-21: Access solution resource document at https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Historians and researchers, James Elder and Scott Jergsen, join the program to discuss their research into our hidden past. They show the latest evidence about the Tartarian Empire and the new theories that our historical timelines have been fabricated. This is a mind blowing interview into many aspects of our history that has been hidden and erased from our memories. Scott and James will have a website and show focusing on hidden history and Tartaria soon. Keep an eye out!
Goto https://godsharvest.co/ to save over $100 on a months supply of the world's most nutritious organic bioavailable superfoods. Food your body was meant to have!
Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold guaranteed.
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.