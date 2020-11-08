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** MARIA & SIDNEY: No Such Thing as a Computer Glitch ** - Biden’s Claim To The Presidency Is Premature - 2020 Elections Are Yet To Be Decided!
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760 views • November 08, 2020
** Trump legal team preparing for all-out war.
** Sidney Powell: “There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump.”
** Where is the Department of Justice? Where is Bill Barr?
** Maria: “Nancy Pelosi has an interest in Dominion, the company whose algorithms were and are being used during the elections. “
**Maria: “Feinstein husband is also has a significant shareholder of this company.”
** Sidney: “Obviously for their own reasons have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes. “
** Will Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn’s attorney help President Trump Drain the Swamp as FBI director?
** Fraudulent Psyop Projects HAMMER and SCORECARD are Being Used, by the Deep State, to steal the USA elections for the Democrats.
** The American People Will Prevail!
** Trump Team Set to File New Lawsuits Over Balloting
** Republican Observers Were Pushed Out
** Project Hammer ** - The Deep State Tool Used To Fraudulently Win The 2020 Elections
See: https://www.brighteon.com/37f33814-f323-4c7a-9f19-90588161b4fd
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Sidney Powell: “There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump.”
** Where is the Department of Justice? Where is Bill Barr?
** Maria: “Nancy Pelosi has an interest in Dominion, the company whose algorithms were and are being used during the elections. “
**Maria: “Feinstein husband is also has a significant shareholder of this company.”
** Sidney: “Obviously for their own reasons have invested in it for their own reasons and are using it to commit this fraud to steal votes. “
** Will Sidney Powell, Gen. Flynn’s attorney help President Trump Drain the Swamp as FBI director?
** Fraudulent Psyop Projects HAMMER and SCORECARD are Being Used, by the Deep State, to steal the USA elections for the Democrats.
** The American People Will Prevail!
** Trump Team Set to File New Lawsuits Over Balloting
** Republican Observers Were Pushed Out
** Project Hammer ** - The Deep State Tool Used To Fraudulently Win The 2020 Elections
See: https://www.brighteon.com/37f33814-f323-4c7a-9f19-90588161b4fd
** The Real Whistleblower Story: Dennis Montgomery, The Hammer, The hard drives, the wiretapping of Trump, and the prosecution of General Flynn – The American Report [ Sept. 29, 2019
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
** Biden using Scorecard and The Hammer to steal another U.S. Presidential election – Just like Obama and Biden did in 2012. The American Report – Oct 31, 2020
Full Article: https://theamericanreport.org/2020/10/31/biden-using-scorecard-and-the-hammer-to-steal-another-u-s-presidential-election-just-like-obama-and-biden-did-in-2012/
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