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X22 Report A 01. 07. 22.
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10 views • January 08, 2022
Ep. 2671a - The Final Nail In The [CB] Economic System Is In Place
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The US economy under the [CB]/[JB] is completely falling apart. The people can see this very clearly, jobs have not come back, actually the opposite is happening. Black unemployment is rising under the Biden administration. The [CB] is now pushing forward with their CBDC. The people are seeing the truth and this will be the end of the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The US economy under the [CB]/[JB] is completely falling apart. The people can see this very clearly, jobs have not come back, actually the opposite is happening. Black unemployment is rising under the Biden administration. The [CB] is now pushing forward with their CBDC. The people are seeing the truth and this will be the end of the [CB].
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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