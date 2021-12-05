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SOS from Australia - A Heartfelt Thank You to the World
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120 views • December 05, 2021
Australia called out for help and the whole World listened!
Australia will never forget those who helped us. NEVER FORGET.
We are fighting desperately here for all humanity and WHEN WE WIN, we will show the world the way to beat this tyrannical and evil force that is aiming to control the whole world population through their de-population and digital ID control technologies.
They will not win. http://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/today-is-the-day
Australia will never forget those who helped us. NEVER FORGET.
We are fighting desperately here for all humanity and WHEN WE WIN, we will show the world the way to beat this tyrannical and evil force that is aiming to control the whole world population through their de-population and digital ID control technologies.
They will not win. http://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/today-is-the-day
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